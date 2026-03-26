‘Carmeni Selvam’ trailer unveiled; resonates with middle class families

The trailer of the bilingual film Carmeni Selvam was launched in Hyderabad amid much anticipation, with actor Samuthirakani expressing confidence that the film will leave a lasting impact on audiences. Produced by Arun Rangarajulu under Pathway Productions and directed by Ram Chakri, the film is set for a theatrical release on April 3 in both Telugu and Tamil.

Positioned as a relatable middle-class drama, the film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Abhinaya, and Lakshmi Priya in key roles. The film will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. Following a well-received teaser, the trailer has further heightened expectations with its emotional narrative centered on financial struggles and family bonds.

Speaking at the event, Samuthirakani said the film presents life from a unique perspective and will make audiences reflect on their financial burdens. “After watching this film, people may feel like reducing their EMIs,” he remarked, adding that the story emphasizes financial stability as a path to achieving dreams.

Filmmakers Shiva Prasad, Dhanraj, and Teja Kakumanu attended the event and praised the film’s theme, noting its strong connection with middle-class families.

Director Ram Chakri highlighted the film’s message on managing debt and leading a content life, while the cast expressed confidence that Carmeni Selvam will resonate with audiences and create meaningful awareness.