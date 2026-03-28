Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals secrets of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office, with its gripping narrative and powerful performances earning widespread acclaim. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and has impressed audiences not just for its storytelling, but also for its remarkable ensemble cast.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently revealed interesting behind-the-scenes details about the film during an interview on The Right Angle Season 3. He disclosed that several prominent actors, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, were initially hesitant to join the project. In contrast, R. Madhavan was quick to come on board.

Chhabra explained that convincing the actors required a shift in approach. “We were initially considering a completely different set of actors and never imagined casting so many big names. I encouraged Aditya to think bigger, and that changed everything,” he said.

He further revealed that concerns over limited screen time played a key role in the hesitation. Actors like Madhavan and Arjun Rampal were on set for only about 12 days, which is relatively short for a major film. However, Chhabra emphasized that the focus was on the impact of the roles rather than their duration.

“If you look at Madhavan’s role, despite just 12 to 14 days of work, the impact is massive,” he noted, underlining how Dhurandhar: The Revenge prioritizes strong, memorable performances over screen time.