Celebrated Traveling Actor Lucky Gupta Moves his audience with sheer passion and vision

Emotions ran high as the renowned traveling actor, Lucky Gupta, moved the audience at the CIL Life Skills Hub with his mesmerizing interactive theatre performance on Tuesday evening. The 1191st show of the play "Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De" provided a unique and unforgettable experience to theatre enthusiasts, leaving them spellbound by the actor's 75 minutes of captivating storytelling and versatile performances.



The event, organized by the Anirvedha Research Centre for Mindfulness and Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL), showcased the power and potential of Interactive or Participatory Theatre. Lucky Gupta, the founder of the Asmitha Theatre Group in Jammu, has been on a remarkable journey, traveling across the country for the past fourteen years, performing in schools, colleges, and public platforms.

"Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De" draws inspiration from the Punjabi short story written by Mohan Bhandri, as Lucky Gupta flawlessly portrays the dreams of a young boy aspiring to become a poet, only to grow up and become a daily wage worker. The play is a testament to Gupta's exceptional talent, skillfully assuming various roles with effortless ease, using minimal props and attires. What sets this performance apart is the actor's remarkable ability to engage the audience and involve them in the narrative, pulling individuals from the crowd to assume characters as the play unfolds.

The storyline takes the audience on a poignant journey through childhood, reliving the joys, sorrows, and myriad of emotions experienced during those formative years. Lucky Gupta adeptly delivers important life values that today's children should embrace to shine amidst their peers. The play also sheds light on the limited access to higher education in India, highlighting a pertinent social issue.

Among the distinguished guests present during the occasion were CIL Mentor Prof M L Sureshnath, Executive Director SachithaNandagopal, and Director of Anirvedha, Dr. K T Shwetha, among others.

Throughout his stay in Mangalore, Lucky Gupta delighted audiences at multiple venues, including Sharada Vidyalaya, Yenepoya University, and Shree Devi Institute of Management, leaving a lasting impact on theatre lovers and aspiring actors alike.

Lucky Gupta's dedication to his craft and his commitment to preserving the rich tradition of theatre was evident in every nuance of his performance. Each show was a labor of love, meticulously curated to transport the audience into a world of make-believe, where dreams danced with reality, and life's complexities were simplified through the power of art.

In each corner of Mangalore city, Lucky Gupta's performances left a lasting impact on the community. The essence of his storytelling transcended generations, with both young and old alike basking in the simplicity of the theme of Lucky Gupta’s ‘Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De’