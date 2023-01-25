Celebration of Success: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhikaa, and Varisu Reunite for Party

It sounds like the cast and crew of the recently released film "Varisu and Varasudu" (starring Thalapathy Vijay) had a success party in Hyderabad to celebrate the film's positive reception and box office success. Actress Radhika Sarathkumar shared some photos from the party on social media, and in one of the photos, Vijay's new look has sparked rumors that it could be for his upcoming film "Thalapathy 67" directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. Other members of the cast and crew, including Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Sangeetha, and director Vamshi Paidipally were also in attendance. Musician S Thaman also shared a photo from the party, expressing his excitement to be with the "Varisu" team.





What a Moment 🥹❤️ thanks dearest Anna @actorvijay 🤗

Not Able to get Out of this Truest HIGH ❤️🥁#MegaBlockbusterVarisu 💪🏼#VarisuCelebrations 💃 pic.twitter.com/Oym7999mQc — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 21, 2023

It sounds like the recently released film "Varisu" starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna has been doing well at the box office, both in India and overseas, with a total collection of around 145 crores.

There is also talk about Vijay's next film "Thalapathy 67" directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which is also known as "LCU" (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The film is rumored to feature several big stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Menon, and Fahadh Fassil, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. According to recent reports, the makers are planning to release the official announcement teaser for Thalapathy 67 on January 26th, which is the Republic Day in India.