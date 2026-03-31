Celine Dion announces Paris concert comeback during birthday celebration

Los Angeles: Canadian music icon Celine Dion announced her much-anticipated return to live performances, confirming a series of concerts in Paris later this year. The announcement came during a lavish birthday celebration held at the Cafe de l’Homme, offering a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower.

While the singer was not physically present at the event, she addressed fans through a heartfelt video message displayed against the illuminated Eiffel Tower, accompanied by a choreographed light show set to her greatest hits. The tribute created an emotional atmosphere as fans celebrated her return to the stage.

In her message, Dion expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support she received during her time away from the spotlight. She said that the love and prayers of her fans had helped her through challenging moments, adding that performing again in Paris was the greatest birthday gift she could receive. She described feeling strong, excited, and grateful, though also slightly nervous about her comeback.

According to reports by Variety, specific details regarding the concert dates and ticketing are yet to be disclosed. However, the upcoming shows are expected to feature a collection of her most beloved songs in both French and English, celebrating a career that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The concerts will take place at the Paris La Defense Arena, marking Dion’s first major live performances since she stepped back from touring in 2022 due to health concerns. The shows are being organised by leading promoters Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts.

Dion’s return signals a significant moment for fans across the globe, as the legendary performer prepares to once again grace the stage in one of the world’s most iconic cities.