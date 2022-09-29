Chai Point Introduces 'Wit-Tea Wednesdays' under its 'I Run on Chai' community initiative

Chai Point, the world's largest Chai-led beverage platform, has introduced 'Wit-Tea Wednesdays' at Chai Point under its community initiative IROC – I Run on Chai, which aspires to bring chai lovers together to express, inspire and engage over a great cup of chai. This series of events will bring some of the best comedians of the country to perform stand-up comedy at select Chai Point stores in Bengaluru, Delhi and Gurugram every Wednesday all the way through November.

Speaking about the initiative, Amuleek Bijral, CEO, Chai Point said, "As part of our community program, iROC (I Run on Chai), we have introduced 'Wit-Tea Wednesdays' at select Chai Point stores across multiple cities. Here country's leading comic artists will doing standup comedy sessions in front of a live audience.

iROC vision is to develop the physical locations of Chai Point - stores as well as corporate sites - as centres of conversation and expression that bring people of common interests together. This initiative reinforces our brand purpose of 'Serving a great cup that brightens lives & brings people together."

The stand-up comedy series of shows that kicked off recently, saw Sorabh Pant's power-packed performance at Bangalore and Delhi stores, followed by Kolkata-boy Anirban Dasgupta's laugh riot at Bangalore. The artists tickled the audience's funny bones while they sipped their chai with relatable content on work life, and higher education, mixed with hilarious encounters from their personal lives.

Speaking about 'Wit-Tea Wednesdays' and his collaboration with this initiative, comedian Kunal Rao said, "IROC is a great platform for artists to connect with audiences. As comedians, we are always looking for new ways to connect with audiences, and what better way to do so than over a cup of Chai! We are excited to be a part of such a nice community initiative which brings people together!"

Chai Point will be organising Wit-Tea shows every Wednesday at 7 pm till November end at select Chai Point stores across Bengaluru, Delhi & Gurugram. Apart from Sorabh Pant, some other big names who will be headlining the shows are Anirban Dasgupta, Anshu Mor, Angad Ranyal, and Kunal Rao.





Line-ups for upcoming shows are below: Bengaluru Date Artists Chai Point Location 28 th September Angad Ranyal BTM, 2nd Stage, MICO Layout Next to ICICI Bank 12th October Sorabh Pant Green Glen Layout, Under Madhuloka, Bellandur 19th October Kunal Rao CMH Road, Indiranagar, Next to Nature's Basket Delhi & Gurugram 28th September Anirban Dasgupta DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram 12th October Anshu Mor World Market, Sec – 65, Gurugram 19th October Angad Ranyal Time Centre, Golf Course Road, Sec-53, Gurugram 2nd November Anirban Dasgupta Tata Intellion Edge, Sec-72, Gurugram 9th November Angad Ranyal Anupam Market, Saket, New Delhi 16th November Anshu Mor DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram 23rd November Sorabh Pant DLF Cyber Hub Sec - 20, Gurugram

Enjoy this elevated Chai-led experience with a delectable menu in the presence of India's top comedians at the above-mentioned Chai Point stores. Bring your friends, colleagues, or your loved ones for a fun and laughter-filled evening!