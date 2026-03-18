Chandrabose releases ‘Nyayam Cheyara Devuda’ song from ‘Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam’

The lyrical song “Nyayam Cheyara Devuda..” from Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam has been officially unveiled by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose at a special event attended by the film’s team. Backed by Moving Dreams India Private Limited, the film features Suman, Sai Kumar, Nataraj, Varun Sandesh, and Vitika Sheru in prominent roles.

Directed by Jai Jnana Prabha Thota and produced by Merum Bhaskar, the political entertainer has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. The makers recently kickstarted musical promotions with glimpses of the song featuring dancer Srishti Varma, and have now released the full lyrical version.

Chandrabose, who also penned the lyrics, praised the film’s concept and the director’s vision. He highlighted that the song, sung by Sunitha and composed by Mahaveer Ellender, carries strong emotional depth and meaningful messaging.

The director described the film as a unique political and emotional drama with engaging elements, adding that Srishti Varma’s special number will be a major attraction. The makers expressed confidence that the film, supported by a strong cast including Raja Ravindra and Rajeev Kanakala, will connect well with audiences.

The teaser and release date are expected to be announced soon.