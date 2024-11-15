Live
- ‘Kubera’ first glimpse looks interesting
- It took me 20 years to reach Sahnkar sir’s ears: Thaman S
- Gaurav Bhatia slams Congress for promising freebies to infiltrators in Jharkhand
- LIC’s entry into health insurance to significantly boost its market share
- Why Covid-19 Vaccine protection wanes over time?
- First Look of Kaliyugam 2064 Unveiled by Mani Ratnam Ahead of Worldwide Release
- Sutraa Indian Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition kicked off at Taj Krishna
- Pokémon TCG Pocket to Introduce Card Trading in January 2025
- Nani unveils ‘MM 2’ title & first look
- Will challenge bail granted to actor Darshan in fan murder case in SC: Bengaluru Police Commissioner
Just In
Chandrahass Launches Maruti Suzuki Dzire Through PJ Productions in Tolichowki Showroom
Tollywood's rising star, Chandrahass, who is quickly gaining popularity for his confident on-screen persona, has added another milestone to his career.
Tollywood's rising star, Chandrahass, who is quickly gaining popularity for his confident on-screen persona, has added another milestone to his career. The actor recently launched the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Dzire in a grand event held at a showroom in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The launch was organised under the banner of PJ Productions.
Chandrahass, who was the chief guest for the event, took the opportunity to highlight the car's impressive features and its suitability for families. He spoke about how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for family trips. The actor also pointed out that the car's pricing is designed to appeal to the middle-class segment, making it an affordable yet premium option in the market.
The launch event also saw Chandrahass sharing his thoughts on the recent success of the film Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salman, which he mentioned he thoroughly enjoyed. He also teased upcoming projects, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him in the near future.