Chandrahass Launches Maruti Suzuki Dzire Through PJ Productions in Tolichowki Showroom

Tollywood's rising star, Chandrahass, who is quickly gaining popularity for his confident on-screen persona, has added another milestone to his career. The actor recently launched the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Dzire in a grand event held at a showroom in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The launch was organised under the banner of PJ Productions.

Chandrahass, who was the chief guest for the event, took the opportunity to highlight the car's impressive features and its suitability for families. He spoke about how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for family trips. The actor also pointed out that the car's pricing is designed to appeal to the middle-class segment, making it an affordable yet premium option in the market.

The launch event also saw Chandrahass sharing his thoughts on the recent success of the film Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salman, which he mentioned he thoroughly enjoyed. He also teased upcoming projects, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him in the near future.