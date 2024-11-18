  • Menu
Chaos at Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Launch in Patna as Fans Climb Barricades, Police Use Lathi Charge

Chaos at Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Launch in Patna as Fans Climb Barricades, Police Use Lathi Charge
Highlights

The trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna turned chaotic as over 10,000 fans gathered to see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The trailer launch of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule took place on Sunday evening at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The event was attended by stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Over 10,000 excited fans gathered to see them.

However, the crowd quickly became chaotic as fans climbed barricades and structures to get closer to the stars.

In response, the police had to use a "mild" lathi charge to control the crowd.

ANI reports indicate that many fans climbed scaffolding and other structures for a better view, paving way for a stampede-like situation.

Several videos surfaced online, showing people throwing slippers and other objects at the police when they were stopped from getting closer to the stage.

Despite the chaos, the police managed to keep situation under control.

SSP Rajeev Mishra said only a few individuals attempting to cross barricades were removed, and there were enough security personnel.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that everything was being managed effectively.

