Chiranjeevi is honoured as Indian Film Personality of the year 2022 by IFFI

Megastar Chiranjeevi is honoured with a special recognition by the central government. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that Chiranjeevi will be selected as the proud person of the Indian film industry for the year 2022.



The megastar will receive the Indian Film Personality of the Year-2022 award at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa. The film festival celebrations have already started in Goa in a grand manner and will be held till 28th of this month.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Chiranjeevi for being selected for this award. He praised Chiranjeevi, who has been an actor in the film industry for almost four decades and has acted in 150 films and is entertaining crores of fans with his amazing performance.

Chiranjeevi is hailed as the most popular person in the Telugu film industry. Meanwhile, the organizers said that 280 films from 79 countries will be screened in these celebrations.