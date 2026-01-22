Chiranjeevi Magic Roars with ₹4 cr on Day 10 - Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Hits ₹175+ Cr till now

The Anil Ravipudi-directed film, which has been breaking records, has been doing well in India. As per the report shared by Telugu cinema news, the collection of the movie is ₹175 crore in the last 10 days. In the premiere itself, the movie has earned ₹9.35 crore.

On day 10, the film is supposed to collect ₹4 crore net in India. The record of Chiranjeevi’s previous Chiranjeevi box office collection has already beaten. Earlier, Bholaa Shankar earned ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had collected ₹56.14 crore, Godfather made ₹74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya minted ₹161.06 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu - Telugu movie box office 2026, released on January 12 for Sankranthi. The star cast Chiranjeevi as a national security officer protecting his separated family from a revengeful ex-cop. Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa are also in the star cast.

Special message from Chiranjeevi for fans

Chiranjeevi recently took to X to thank fans for the overwhelming response to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Showcasing heartfelt gratitude to fans, he said the film’s huge success reaffirmed his belief that his audience loves him. He dedicated the achievement to Telugu viewers, Mega fans, distributors, and the whole team of the film, who stood dedicated to him over the years.

Remembering the round of the whistles for Chiranjeevi's latest film coming out from the theatres, his driving energy, he said records may change, but fan love remains forever. He also credited director Anil Ravipudi, producers Sahu and Sushmita, and said thanks for continuing to continue celebrating the blockbuster success.