Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR, Anupam Kher And A Few Other Film Stars Extended Gudi Padwa And Ugadi Wishes…

Today being Ugadi/Gudi Padwa festival, most of them celebrated the special occasion with auspicious 'Ugadi Pachadi' and attended special 'Panchanga Sravanam' to know their luck and fate of this Telugu calendar's New Year… Well, even the Tollywood filmmakers and makers turned the special occasion into a big one by unveiling festive surprises from their upcoming movies. Right from Nithiin and Rashmika's new movie announcement to Ravi Teja Ravanasura's special song, there are more than bunch of new updates…



So, we Hans India collated the festive special wishes of ace actors of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, etc., for our readers and listed the festive updates of the upcoming movies… Take a look!

Chiranjeevi Konidela









Nagarjuna Akkineni





Here's wishing all my friends a very #HappyUgadi !!🙏🏼 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 22, 2023





Mahesh Babu





Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness! మీ అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 22, 2023





Junior NTR





మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.



Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 22, 2023





Ram Charan Tej





మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు !



Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi 🙏❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 22, 2023





Nani





Wish you all a very happy ugadi ♥️ #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/RkKav1Go1D — Nani (@NameisNani) March 22, 2023





Nani also shared the special poster from Dasara movie and looked amazing along with Keerthy Suresh holding the buffalo and a goat! He also treated his fans by launching the video of the popular song, "Dhoom Dhaam Dosthaan…" on this special day…

Allari Naresh









The makers of his next movie Ugram unveiled the video song, "Deveri…" and showcased the romantic number filled with colours in amazing way on this special day…

Wall Poster Cinema





Wish you and your family a very Happy Ugadi 🤗



Let this day be the beginning of a new journey of happiness and prosperity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PNRpVzILx9 — Wall Poster Cinema (@walpostercinema) March 22, 2023





Sree Vishnu









This young hero unveiled the release date poster of his next Samajavaragamana and wished his fans by jotting down, "#Samajavaragamana Releasing Worldwide In Theatres on May 18th! Enjoy this #UGADI with your family #HappyUgadi."

Rohith Nara









Gopichand









He also shared the festive special poster from his next Rama Banam and also unveiled the release date of this movie. He is seen along with Jagapathi Babu carrying the Lord Hanuman on his shoulders!

Ravi Teja





Happy Ugadi to all of you 🤗



Let the festivities begin with our highly energetic song #DikkaDishyum ❤️



▶️ https://t.co/gE3tIRAfDv#Ravanasura#RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/iFJt5yUOaV — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 22, 2023





This Mass Maharaja launched the lyrical video of the peppy dance number, "Dikka Dishyum…" from his next Ravanasura movie…

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri









Kalyan Ram announced his new movie Devil on this special occasion and also unveiled the title poster on social media… He also wrote, "The #Devil wishes you a very Happy Ugadi. This year, get ready for an adventurous ride!"

Anupam Kher









Kiran Abbavaram









He shared the new poster from his upcoming movie Meter…

Sai Dharam Tej





అందరికీ శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.

Wishing you only Love, Happiness & Many more remarkable beginnings.#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/cPVNcSWBXd — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 22, 2023













Along with extending festive wishes, he also shared the new poster from his upcoming movie Virupaksha on the occasion of the Ugadi festival!

Akhil Akkineni









The romantic song, "Endhe Endhe…" promo is out on this special day from his Agent movie!

Director Surender Reddy









Samyuktha





Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa ! This is a new beginning. Let's fill this year with joy and laughter .



Wishing you all a Happy Chaitra Navarathri. May you and your loved ones have the blessings of the divine mother , Shakthi 🙏🏼 — Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_) March 22, 2023





Nithiin





The trio so rare even we are aware! 😎🔥#VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous 💥💥



Watch now!

- https://t.co/iheOGOrTxm



More details soon!@iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash @MythriOfficial — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 22, 2023





This young hero turned the day into a special one by announcing his new movie with Rashmika and director Venky Kudumula and thus he will repeat the blockbuster Bheeshma combination!

Anil Ravipudi









This ace director gave big surprise to all the fans of Balakrishna by launching the first look poster of Balakrishna from his next… He looked amazing in the both shades and owned a unique appeal!

VI Anand And Sundeep Kishan









Director VI Anand shared the new poster of his next movie 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' and showcased Sundeep Kishan in search of something special with the backdrop of forest!

Ananya Nagella





మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సరం ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.



Wishing You All a Very Happy and Prosperous #Ugadi ✨

May this Festival brings lot of happiness , success and prosperity to you and your family !! #ఉగాది2023 #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/GxSVyOCoav — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) March 22, 2023





She looked beautiful in this festival special post…

Krishna Vamsi









He is all happy as his latest movie Rangamarthanda released today and is receiving positive response from all over!

Srinivasaa Chitturi









He extended the festive wishes by unveiling festive special poster from Boyapati and Ram Potheneni's untitled movie!

Chaitanya Akkineni





Ugadi subhakankshalu . Here's another one from #Custody . Lots of love to all of you pic.twitter.com/omOUJSdDoh — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 22, 2023





He also treated all his fans by sharing the new and interesting poster from his next movie Custody…

Gunaa Team Works









They made the day turn into a special one by sharing a new poster from Dev Mohan and Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie! The lead actors looked lovely and classy…

Nandamuri Balakrishna

He also wished his fans by jotting down, "Hundred years diamond body, all wealth is Karayacha

The supreme destruction of Nimbakam Dala Bhakshanam ర్

Sri Shobhakruth named Ugadi festival greetings to all.

Ugadi is the first festival of our Telugu people,

U anaga nakshatram, ga anaga gamanam, it means the beginning of anaga, as it is the first day of the year changed by the constellation of star gamanam, ugadi chutney is very special for Telugu people, it is a combination of sweet, sour, salt, chilly, bitter, etc. Ugadi chutney chutney, which means life is a combination of joys and sorrows, wish you all the best this year, Praying to the God that all the difficulties should be removed, to bless with long life, health and wealth.... Yours Nandamuri Balakrishna."

His new posters from Anil Ravipudi's movie are also amazing and raised the expectations on the movie!

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty shared the lyrical video of the first single "No No No…" from her latest movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and treated her fans on the occasion of the Ugadi festival…

Happy Ugadi…