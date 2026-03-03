Chiranjeevi says the way Ram Charan moves in 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' from Peddi' is a joy to watch

​Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi is a proud father after witnessing Ram Charan's swift moves in the "Rai Rai Raa Raa" track from the upcoming movie "Peddi".

In an appreciation post uploaded by Chiranjeevi on social media, he pointed out that watching the 'RRR' actor tap a foot on the peppy number is a joy to watch.

Sharing the "Rai Rai Raa Raa" track on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, he wrote, "#RaiRaiRaaRaa from #Peddi is sheer fire on screen, a stunning blend of energy, emotion, and cinematic brilliance. Watching @AlwaysRamCharan light up the screen with effortless grace and electrifying speed fills me with immense pride. The way he moves is a joy to watch! (sic)."

Giving a shout out to "Peddi" director Buchi Babu Sana, Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman, and all the others responsible for bringing "Rai Rai Raa Raa" to life, the Megastar went on to add, "Kudos to @BuchiBabuSana for the brilliant picturization, @arrahman for the magical composition and vocals, and @AlwaysJani for the power-packed choreography."

"Compliments to @RathnaveluDop for the magnificent visuals, @IananthaSriram for the meaningful lyrics, and producer @venkataskilaru for backing this spectacular vision", he further shared.

Chiranjeevi concluded the post by wishing the entire team of "Peddi" "many more milestones ahead!"

Along with Ram Charan, "Peddi' also has Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Joining these two, actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani will also be seen essaying significant roles in the film, along with others.

With R. Rathnavelu looking after the camera work, the editing for the drama has been performed by National Award–winner Navin Nooli.

Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, "Peddi" is expected to get a grand release across the globe on April 30.







