Chiranjeevi teams up with Srikanth Odela for a high-voltage action drama

Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his knack for selecting impactful scripts and promoting budding talents, is set to collaborate with acclaimed director Srikanth Odela for an intense action drama. Srikanth, a self-professed admirer of Chiranjeevi, made a stunning debut with Dasara, a blockbuster that achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success.

This new project, officially announced today, will be produced on a grand scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, with Nani’s Unanimous Productions presenting the film. The collaboration has already sparked excitement, as it marks Chiranjeevi's most intense and violent role yet.

The first-look poster, unveiled today, offers a glimpse into the film’s tone. With a fiery red theme and the powerful tagline, “He finds his peace in violence,” the poster teases Chiranjeevi in a fierce avatar, setting the stage for a high-octane narrative. Fans are eagerly anticipating the unique blend of Odela’s directorial prowess and Chiranjeevi’s magnetic screen presence.

This ambitious project will go on floors after Srikanth Odela completes his second directorial, The Paradise, starring Nani. The announcement has heightened expectations, promising a thrilling cinematic spectacle that showcases Chiranjeevi in a never-seen-before light.

Further details regarding the film's cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon. With such a formidable collaboration, the movie is poised to be a landmark in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career and another feather in Srikanth Odela’s cap.