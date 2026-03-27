Chiranjeevi turns NTR Award prize money into a meaningful gesture of giving

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again demonstrated that his influence extends far beyond cinema. After receiving the prestigious NTR Award along with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, the veteran actor chose to donate the entire amount to charitable causes, turning the honor into a meaningful gesture of giving.

The occasion became even more special as Chiranjeevi marked his son Ram Charan’s birthday by supporting several organizations. The funds were distributed among foundations working for the welfare of the elderly, visually impaired individuals, and orphaned children. In addition, part of the contribution was directed towards aiding a young girl undergoing cancer treatment.

Beyond financial assistance, Chiranjeevi personally engaged with the beneficiaries, making the initiative more heartfelt. He invited elderly individuals to join the celebrations, shared meals with them, and arranged for clothes, ensuring they felt valued and included in the festivities. His efforts brought smiles to many faces and added an emotional dimension to the day.

The gesture reflects Chiranjeevi’s longstanding commitment to social service and his belief in using his platform for the greater good. By transforming a personal family celebration into an opportunity to spread happiness, he reinforced the idea that true success lies in giving back to society.

The actor’s thoughtful initiative has been widely appreciated, further strengthening his reputation as not just a superstar, but also a compassionate humanitarian.