Cinematic Titans Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju Join Hands for a High-Octane Action Drama

In a landmark announcement that has instantly set the industry abuzz, Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju took to social media to unveil their first-ever collaboration. The film is set to go on floors next month.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to lead an ambitious new action drama that brings him together for the first time with acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and celebrated producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The announcement of this high-powered collaboration has already ignited immense excitement among fans and within the industry. The trio unveiled the project on social media, instantly positioning it as one of the biggest cinematic events slated for 2027. Planned as a grand theatrical spectacle, the film is scheduled to go on floors in April.

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers, riding on a strong track record. Having collaborated with leading stars across industries, including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Vijay, Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award-winning film 'Maharshi' further stands as a testament to his vision.

On the production front, Dil Raju continues to back yet another ambitious project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. With over 60 films and a strong mix of content-driven and commercial successes, his banner has built a reputation for delivering films that connect widely. His National Award wins for 'Maharshi' and 'Shatamanam Bhavati' further underline that credibility.

For Salman Khan, this marks a fresh collaboration with both Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Over the years, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest commercial entertainers in Indian cinema, from 'Dabangg' and 'Kick' to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', and the 'Tiger' franchise. With this film, there is clear curiosity around what new space the story will explore for him.

Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju share a proven track record, having collaborated on five successful films—each emerging as a blockbuster. With Salman’s massive screen presence, Vamshi’s signature storytelling, and Dil Raju’s grand cinematic sensibilities, this film is poised to deliver a powerful big-screen experience.

With production set to begin next month, the makers are expected to unveil more updates very soon.