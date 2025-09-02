Cinematographer Ravi Varman: Working alongside Pawan Kalyan has taught me that strength doesn't have to be loud

Chennai: Ace cinematographer Ravi Varman on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday post for Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, in which he said that working alongside the actor had taught him that strength doesn't have to be loud and that dignity was something one showed through their actions every day.

Taking to his Instagram page to greet Pawan Kalyan, the ace cinematographer wrote, "I had the privilege of working with @pawankalyan sir, and what stood out to me from the very beginning was his sincerity. He carries himself with quiet confidence and treats everyone around him with respect.

"His thinking is technically advanced, and he approaches situations with clarity and precision. He speaks honestly, and you can tell his words come from real experience, not just from what people expect to hear. Working alongside him taught me that strength doesn’t have to be loud and that dignity is something you show through your actions every day. Happy Birthday sir!"

Meanwhile, DVV Entertainment, the production house that is producing Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, 'They call him OG', greeted the star saying, "Happy Birthday #OG. Don’t know how people choose to describe you or show their love with wishes when the name PAWAN KALYAN itself is a revolution. It feels surreal for us to witness every heartbeat chanting your name up close.

"As always words fall short to express our love…#OG journey is our tribute to your fire and to everything you have done for us.Yours, One in Millions #HBDPawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG."

The makers have also promised to release an important update at 4.05 pm on the actor's birthday on Tuesday.

They call him OG, which is being directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan wielding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.



