Coachella 2026 Headliners Revealed: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G to Lead Lineup

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially announced its headliners for the 2026 edition, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G set to lead the star-studded lineup. The festival will take place over two weekends, from April 10 to 12 and again from April 17 to 19, in Indio, California. Sabrina Carpenter is scheduled to headline on Fridays, Justin Bieber on Saturdays, and Karol G will take the stage on Sundays, marking a diverse mix of pop, reggaeton, and R&B influences for the highly anticipated event.

Passes for Coachella 2026 are slated to go on sale beginning Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. For fans unable to attend in person, the festival will once again be streamed live exclusively on YouTube, continuing its tradition of bringing the desert experience to global audiences.

In addition to the headliners, the festival boasts an eclectic mix of supporting acts. Friday’s lineup includes performances by Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The XX, Disclosure and Nine Inch Noize. On Saturday, fans can expect appearances by The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis and David Byrne. Sunday’s closing acts feature Young Thug, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, Subtronics and Anyma, who will debut a new project titled "Anyma presents den," ahead of Karol G’s headline performance.

Each of the headliners arrives at Coachella with major momentum. Sabrina Carpenter recently released her album titled "Man’s Best Friend," which has been well-received by fans and critics alike. Justin Bieber returned to the spotlight with two albums, "Swag" and "Swag II," released earlier this year. Karol G continues to dominate the Latin music scene with her fifth studio album "Tropicoqueta," which dropped in June 2025.

With its signature mix of global superstars, rising artists, and genre-crossing performances, Coachella 2026 is shaping up to be a defining moment in the music calendar.