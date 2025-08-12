Coolie’ Craze: First Show Tickets Hit ₹4,500 as Fans Travel Across States for Early Screening

Coolie mania is on, with first-day, first-show tickets being sold at prices up to ₹4,500. It could be the excitement of advance bookings or the eagerness to see the Rajinikanth starrer at the earliest, but the demand is unprecedented not just in Tamil Nadu but in the rest of the country and even in foreign countries. Fans have been voicing their displeasure at the exorbitant pricing of FDFS coolie early screening, in parts of South India at least.

On the condition of anonymity, sources tell India Today Digital that a popular theatre in Chennai has priced the tickets for the Coolie ticket price 4500. In Pollachi, a theatre employee was caught on camera, selling tickets for the first-day, first-show at the rate of ₹400. This is against the directives by the Tamil Nadu government, but theatres, especially single screens, along with fan clubs are trying to cash in on the demand by selling tickets on the black market.

Prabakar, a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, who was trying to buy tickets to the first Coolie movie show, told India Today Digital, "I have tried my luck at all the popular theatres in Chennai. Prices range between ₹600 and ₹1,000 with the costliest seats pegged at ₹4,500. Buying tickets for the first show online has been almost impossible since they are either blocked or sold out in most cases. Fans are heading to theatres where Coolie is being screened in the hope of buying black market tickets and, in some cases, waiting until later shows to buy tickets at the government-approved pricing.

Movie buffs in these states are also looking forward to getting the nod from the authorities to go ahead with large scale celebrations. The two states also allow special ticket price changes and allow early morning shows in such cases.