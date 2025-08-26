Coolie Day 12 Earnings: Rajinikanth film faces significant dip at the start of the week.

Rajinikanth’s directorial Coolie added another feather to its cap on Sunday, as it became the sixth film of the superstar to cross ₹250 crore in India. However, the Coolie Monday drop on Day 12 after it showed a positive growth in collections on Sunday over the second weekend.

Coolie released on 14 August in celebration of Rajinikanth’s 50 years of cinematic journey. The highly-hyped film, had one of the biggest opening weekends among extended weekends in the past decade.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12

As per early business numbers from Sacnilk, Rajinikanth Coolie earnings ₹1.12 crore by 6 PM on Monday, which is close to 90% below its Day 11 gross. However, this drop in the collections follows after the film recorded over 80% growth in ticket sales from Saturday to Sunday over the second weekend.

Coolie day 12 collection now stands at ₹ 258.47 crore and is subject to change when the final numbers are streamlined after the evening and night show numbers are regard in.

Worldwide Box Office Update

Coolie is also dominating at the global box office. Rajinikanth box office performance has globally gross as of Day 12 is ₹479 crore (₹305 cr domestic and ₹174 cr overseas) to retain its spot as 2025’s highest Indian opener.

Coolie vs War 2

Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 were releasing in the Independence week, and these two biggies continued their box office fight on Day 12 with Coolie amassing ₹1.12 crore while War 2 netting ₹1.01 crore to bring their totals to ₹258.47 crore and ₹223.01 crore, respectively. The difference between the films is only marginal, but it gives Coolie the lead in this war at the box office.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features actors Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. It also has Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special cameo appearances.