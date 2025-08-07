Coolie Movie Gets 'A' Certificate in India: What Triggered the Adult Rating?

Film correspondent's tweet sparks buzz:

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and others, is set to release on August 14. Interestingly, while censor boards in most countries have rated the film equivalent to a UA (Parental Guidance) certificate, only India has given it an 'A' (Adults Only) rating.

The tweet suggests that if violence was the main concern, the makers would have likely blurred or trimmed scenes to secure a UA rating for wider reach. Since they chose not to, fans are now speculating about what other elements in the film might have led to the adult certification.

Could there be an unexpected reason behind the rating?

With curiosity rising, all eyes are on the film’s release.