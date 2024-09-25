Costa Rica's Consul General Promotes Film Opportunities in Telugu Cinema

Hyderabad: Mrs. Sofia Salas, the Consul General of Costa Rica, recently met with leaders from the Telugu film industry, including the Telugu Film Chamber and the Telugu Film Producers Council. The meeting featured well-known producers like Mr. Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Ram Satyanarayana and focused on the possibility of shooting films in Costa Rica.

Mrs. Salas shared that Costa Rica offers attractive benefits for filmmakers, including a simple process for getting permits and tax breaks. She encouraged producers to consider Costa Rica's stunning scenery for their films and noted that more information could be obtained through the Telugu Film Chamber.

Many producers took the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about filming in Costa Rica. The meeting highlighted a strong interest in building connections between Costa Rica and the Telugu film industry.

Mrs. Salas thanked Mr. Mohan Mullapudi for organizing the meeting and praised the contributions of local filmmakers. “It is a pleasure to meet such important members of the Telugu film industry. I believe Costa Rica has a lot to offer, and I encourage you to think about shooting your films there,” she said.

With over ten years of experience in international cooperation, Sofia Salas holds degrees in law and human rights. Since becoming Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi in October 2021, she has worked to strengthen ties between Costa Rica and India.

This meeting is an important step in promoting Costa Rica as a filming location, with many producers eager to explore potential opportunities. Those interested can reach out to the Telugu Film Chamber for more details.