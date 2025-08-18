Live
Court Movie Director Ram Jagadeesh Gets Married – Actor Sivaji Shares Wedding Pics
Highlights
Ram Jagadeesh, director of Court, recently tied the knot. Actor Sivaji shared wedding pictures on X.
Ram Jagadeesh, the director of the movie Court, got married.
Actor Sivaji took to X to share pictures from the wedding, congratulating the director and wishing him a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.
The photos shared by Sivaji have quickly gone viral, drawing the attention of fans and the film fraternity alike.
"Happy Married life to my Dear Court Director #RamJagadeesh🥳
Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness& happiness !", he wrote on his X account.
Happy Married life to my Dear Court Director #RamJagadeesh🥳— Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) August 18, 2025
Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness& happiness ! pic.twitter.com/N9f4IKFWwY
