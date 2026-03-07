Daniel Radcliffe says he hopes his son chooses a career outside acting

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he would prefer his young son not to pursue a career in acting, despite his own journey as a globally recognised child star. Radcliffe, who rose to international fame after playing the lead role in the Harry Potter film series, shared his views during an appearance on the talk show The View.

The 36-year-old actor was only 11 when he auditioned for the role that would make him a household name. However, Radcliffe said he hopes his two-year-old son, whom he shares with partner Erin Darke, eventually chooses a different career path.

Speaking on the show, Radcliffe explained that while both he and Darke are passionate about acting, the profession often ties an individual’s self-worth closely to their work. He said he would prefer his son to pursue a career where his identity and confidence are not so dependent on professional success.

Radcliffe was appearing on the programme to promote his stage production The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. During the interview, the hosts surprised him by playing footage of his early audition for the first Harry Potter film, marking nearly 25 years since the franchise began.

As the clip played, Radcliffe appeared visibly embarrassed, shaking his head and jokingly mouthing that the performance looked “bad.” However, the audience responded with applause, prompting the actor to laugh off the moment and describe the footage as “cute” in hindsight.

Radcliffe remains one of the most recognisable stars to emerge from the Harry Potter franchise, though he now seems eager to ensure his son grows up with the freedom to choose his own path.