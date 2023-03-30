Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Film Expected To Have Natural Star's Career-Best Opening

The day has finally arrived, and we are already in line to watch the film! The highly anticipated pan-India mass entertainer Dasara, starring Natural star Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is set to hit theatres today, Thursday, March 30. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release since the announcement, and the excitement is palpable.

Reports suggest that the film is expected to witness Nani's career-best opening, surpassing the previous one by over 50%. According to early trends, the film is likely to earn Rs 10 crore on its first day and is already showing a phenomenal response with early shows starting as early as 5 am to meet the overwhelming demand. Fans can expect a powerful performance from Nani, known for his versatility and charm on-screen.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara follows the story of Dharani, played by superstar Nani, who causes turmoil in the community every time he gets drunk before forgetting the trouble he caused when sober. The film is set against the backdrop of a coal mining village.

Dasara is releasing on March 30 on over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The buzz and excitement around the film are so high that more shows are being added, with almost houseful bookings across all timings. To meet the enormous demand, the shows will begin as early as 5 am on the day of release.

Reports suggest that the film has already sold over 86,000 tickets across the country and has amassed around Rs 1.6 crore gross in all languages. Trade analysts believe that the advance booking for the movie will increase from the previous two days and break new records for Nani.