December Calendar: Check Out The Birthdays Of Bollywood And Tollywood Stars…

Finally, we have come to the end of the 2022 year with the arrival of December month! As it is a special month of celebrations having Christmas and New Year eves, there will be many parties and holiday trips. Even the makers of Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood are also ready to treat the movie buffs with numerous most-awaited movies both in the theatres and on OTT platforms. One also needs to have a look at the birthday calendar of December as it holds the birthdays of popular actors like Salman Khan, Boman Irani, Venkatesh, etc…



December 1

• Udit Narayan

December 2

• Boman Irani

December 3

Konkana Sen Sharma

Jimmy Shergil

December 4

• Javed Jaaferi

• Renu Desai

December 5

• Payal Rajput

December 6

Shekar Kapur

December 7

Surender Reddy

December 8

Dhamendra

December 9

Dino Morea

Dia Mirza

December 10

Rati Agnihotri

Jayaram

December 12

Rajinikanth

Siddharth Shukla

December 13

Lakshmi

Regina Cassandra

Venkatesh

December 14

Sameera Reddy

Rana Daggubati

December 15

Lavanya Tripathi

December 17

Riteish Deshmukh

John Abraham

Jayasudha

Adivi Sesh

December 18

Richa Chaddha

December 19

Ankita Lokhande

December 20

Sohail Khan

Sanjeeda Sheikh

December 21

Karishma Tanna

Tamannah Bhatia

December 23

Aadi Sai Kumar

December 24

Anil Kapoor

Jackky Bhagnani

December 25

Nagma

Ketika Sharma

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

December 27

Salman Khan

Naveen Polishetty

December 29

• Twinkle Khanna

So guys don't forget to mark the special dates and do wish your favourite stars…