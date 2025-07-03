Deepika Padukone Makes History as the First Indian Actress Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone will make history when she becomes the very first Indian actress to receive a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. This is a major milestone for her career and also Indian cinema in the world. This is just a nomination. Deepika has been announced as one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the full list live on air, where Deepika was listed alongside many international names such as Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.

The honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations received. Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade alternated between themselves to drop the list on Wednesday. The announcement took place during a live show by Walk of Fame inductees Eugenio derbez and Richard Blade. They revealed the complete list amid much anticipation.

The list for 2026 includes both posthumous and contemporary recognitions. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Molly Ringwald are also being honored, as well as Noah Wyle. Shaquille o'Neal, NBA legend and TV analyst Shaquille will also be receiving a star.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh had their daughter on 8 September 2024. The couple married in 2018. They made the announcement of their daughter’s arrival last Diwali, along with her name, Dua Padukone Singh. Accompanying a message, the couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude”.

Her last film was Kalki 2898 AD, the pan-India pan-Aadhu comedy blockbuster of Nag Ashwin, which also featured Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika is also in the sequel, which is in the pipeline. Deepika is also doing another pan-India film. She will also work with Allu Arjun in Atlee's next which is tentatively-titled AA22xA6.