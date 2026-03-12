‘Deewana’ teaser promises an intense musical love story

The makers of Deewana have unveiled the teaser of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into what appears to be a passionate and emotional love story. Starring Harshith Reddy in the lead role, the film also introduces Smeha Manimegalai to Telugu audiences as the female lead.

Produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios, the film is directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty. The movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this summer.

The teaser gives off the vibe of a classic romantic drama reminiscent of the storytelling style associated with celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam. According to the glimpse shown in the teaser, the story begins when the hero falls in love with the heroine at first sight during a wedding celebration. From that moment, she becomes the center of his life.

Despite warnings from his friends that getting involved with her family could lead to trouble, the protagonist refuses to step back from his intense feelings. Whether the heroine reciprocates his love or not is something that will unfold on the big screen.

One of the highlights of the teaser is the background score, especially the song line “Prema Idi Prema Gundellona Sadirepede Prema,” which adds emotional depth to the visuals. The teaser concludes with an intriguing dialogue suggesting that beauty often comes with emotional pain, further heightening curiosity.

Overall, the teaser has created a strong impression with its realistic visuals, soulful music, and fresh on-screen pairing. Smeha Manimegalai’s graceful screen presence and the chemistry between the lead actors add to the anticipation surrounding the film.