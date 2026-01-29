Delhi HC grants protection to NTR’s personality and publicity rights

In an age where social media and artificial intelligence have made celebrity identities increasingly vulnerable, Telugu superstar NTR has taken a firm legal stand to safeguard his personal and professional image. The Man of Masses recently approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection against the rampant unauthorised use and commercial exploitation of his name, image, and persona across digital and commercial platforms.

Acting on the petition filed by the actor, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court extended legal protection to the personality and publicity rights of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. The Court acknowledged the immense commercial and personal value attached to his identity and recognised the growing misuse of his likeness in today’s digital ecosystem.

In its observations, the Court noted that identifiers such as “NTR,” “Tarak,” “Jr NTR,” “NTR Jr,” and his full name, along with popular sobriquets like “Man of Masses” and “Young Tiger,” are uniquely associated with the actor in public perception. The order stated that any unauthorised commercial use of these names, images, or identifiers amounts to a violation of his rights and must be taken down in accordance with applicable laws.

Importantly, the Court also extended protection against unknown and anonymous entities, restraining them from misusing or misrepresenting Jr NTR’s identity. It warned that any act causing reputational harm or financial exploitation would invite strict legal action.

This landmark order reinforces the growing importance of personality rights in the digital era and sets a strong precedent for celebrity protection in India.