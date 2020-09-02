Delhi High Court refuses to ban streaming of 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to ban the streaming of the Netflix film 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'. The Center had said in its petition that the film depicts the poor image of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Justice Rajeev Shakadhar asked the Center why he did not approach the court before the film was released on the Over the Top (OTT) platform and said that it cannot stay now as the film is already streaming.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Central Government, said that the film tarnished the image of the Indian Air Force as the film showed gender discrimination in force, which is not true.

The court said that it is its view that former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the case and issue notice to them seeking an answer. The film was released on August 12 on the OTT platform.