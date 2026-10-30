Delnaaz Irani recalls Shah Rukh Khan's warmth on her first day on the sets of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Mumbai: Actress Delnaaz Irani has recalled her first day on the sets of the 2003 film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and shared how superstar Shah Rukh Khan made her feel comfortable with his warmth and friendly nature.

The actress said she was initially nervous about working with someone she had grown up watching on television, but his welcoming attitude soon put her at ease. Recalling her first day on the sets of “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, Delnaaz told IANS, “We have grown up watching his serials like Circus and Fauji. So when it’s your first day on set, there is that moment where your voice just fails you. You think, ‘Am I really working with this man?’ But he is a complete people's person. He immediately made me feel so incredibly comfortable and was so warm to talk to. That is something I will always remember about him.”

Talking about what she admires most about Shah Rukh, she stated, “I genuinely admire his craft. The way he understands a character, the emotions he brings to a scene and the effortless way in which he connects with the audience are incredible. He has a certain magic about him. Whether it is romance, comedy or an emotionally intense scene, he makes you believe in what he is portraying. I think that is the mark of a truly exceptional actor.”

The actress also revealed that her admiration for Shah Rukh extends to everything he does on screen. “I have never missed a single Shah Rukh Khan film. I am always excited to see what he brings to the table because he never stops surprising his audience. Every film has something different to offer, and I genuinely look forward to watching his work. I am equally excited about King. I am eagerly waiting to see him in this new avatar, and I am sure it will be another special experience for his fans.”

She also extended her wishes to Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his birthday on November 2. Delnaaz said she hoped the superstar would continue to entertain audiences and create magic on screen, adding that the love he receives from people is truly special and well-deserved.

“I wish him all the happiness, good health and success. May he continue to entertain us and create magic on screen. The love people have for him is truly special, and he deserves every bit of it. Happy birthday, Shah Rukh! Keep inspiring us with your craft and your wonderful journey.”



