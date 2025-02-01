Deva Review: Shahid Kapoor's Mass Appeal Steals the Show in this Reworked Version of Mumbai Police

A decade after the release of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police, the Hindi remake Deva hits the screen, starring Shahid Kapoor as an amnesiac cop navigating a complex murder case. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, this adaptation attempts to capture the intensity and psychological depth of the original. While Shahid's performance adds a much-needed spark, the film ultimately fails to live up to the original's gripping nature, faltering in key areas like pacing and character depth.

Story

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor portrays ACP Dev Ambre, a tough and fearless cop known for his brutal methods. After an accident leaves him with amnesia, Dev embarks on a mission to solve the murder of a fellow officer, all while piecing together the fragments of his forgotten past. While the film stays close to the core plot of Mumbai Police, it deviates in several places, especially in its handling of Dev's character arc, making it feel less complex and more formulaic.

Technicalities

The film's technical execution is solid, with Amit Roy's cinematography adding grit to the visual style. The vibrant and raw portrayal of Mumbai creates a fitting backdrop for the story's dark themes. However, the action sequences, although impactful, rely too heavily on familiar tropes. The CGI-heavy car accident scene in the beginning, for instance, feels jarring and detracts from the realism the film strives to maintain. Jack Bejoy’s background score is effective in heightening the tension without overshadowing the narrative, yet the overall visual flair doesn't fully complement the story's emotional depth.

Performances

Shahid Kapoor delivers a compelling performance as Dev, capturing the character's internal conflict and his ferocity with ease. His portrayal recalls his earlier roles in Kabir Singh and Haider, blending rage with vulnerability. However, the film leans too much on Shahid’s star power, leaving less room for the nuanced character development that the original film offered. Pavail Gulati and Parvesh Rana offer solid support in their respective roles, while Pooja Hegde, despite her limited screen time, effectively conveys the role of a journalist uncovering police brutality. Kubra Sait shines in her role as the lone female cop, holding her own in a male-dominated narrative.

Analysis

Despite having a strong premise, Deva struggles to capture the essence of Mumbai Police. The film's pacing is uneven, with the middle section dragging on before culminating in a climax that lacks the emotional punch of the original. The psychological thriller aspect that made Mumbai Police so intriguing is reduced here, with the film opting for a more conventional action-driven plot. While the original’s focus on deeper themes, including the hero’s internal struggle with his sexuality, added layers of complexity, Deva avoids this angle, ultimately resulting in a less engaging character study.

The film's decision to focus on action sequences and heroism at the expense of the original’s psychological depth feels like a missed opportunity. By catering to mainstream Bollywood expectations, the filmmakers sideline the emotional complexity that made Mumbai Police such a compelling story. The end result is a film that, while entertaining in parts, fails to resonate on a deeper level.

Deva brings Shahid Kapoor’s intense portrayal of a troubled cop to the screen, but the film ultimately misses the mark when it comes to capturing the raw energy and complexity of the original. While the technical aspects and Shahid's performance are commendable, the adaptation falters due to its lack of a compelling, well-executed story. Those familiar with Mumbai Police may find Deva to be a watered-down version that leans too heavily on formulaic action tropes, leaving behind the psychological depth that made the original such a standout.