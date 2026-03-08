‘Dhandoraa’ team celebrates for the film’s success at Gaddar Awards

The team behind the acclaimed Telugu film Dhandoraa gathered for a heartfelt Thank You Meet after the movie secured three honours at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. The event turned emotional as the cast and crew reflected on the film’s journey and the recognition it has received from audiences, critics, and officials.

Director Muralikanth Devasoth expressed gratitude to the Telangana government and the awards jury for encouraging meaningful cinema. He recalled the creative process behind the film and praised music director Mark K Robin for his dedication during long composing sessions. According to the director, the recognition has brought deserved attention to Hyderabad’s musical talent.

He also lauded actor Sivaji, calling him the backbone of the film. Devasoth said the project was completed quickly because of Sivaji’s cooperation and commitment. The director added that the film’s subject deeply resonated with many communities in Telangana, particularly those facing land issues related to burial grounds.

Actor Sivaji whose performance earned one of the awards, spoke with humility and deep admiration for the director. “I strongly wish the award could have been given to the director instead of me. This award is for every technician who worked on this film,” he said.

Actor Bhaskar said the awards were a proud moment, especially for a debut director achieving such recognition. Fellow actor Rajasekhar noted that strong media coverage and a social media mention by Jr. NTR helped expand the film’s reach.

Actor Suresh thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the awards jury for honouring a socially driven Telugu story. Meanwhile, actress Manika Chikkala said the film helped her connect strongly with audiences.

The film, produced by Benny Muppaneni, has continued to gain appreciation even after its streaming release on Amazon Prime Video. With its powerful storytelling and strong performances, Dhandoraa is increasingly being recognised as one of the most impactful socially themed Telugu films in recent times.