Dhanush served Rs 20 Crore legal notice by Thenandal Films over long-pending project

Chennai: Tamil cinema star Dhanush has been hit with a major legal notice from production house Thenandal Films, which is demanding Rs 20 crore in compensation, alleging he delayed and stalled a long-pending film project that was announced nearly a decade ago.

According to the notice issued by Thenandal Films through advocate A. Chidambaram, Dhanush had signed on to act in and direct a Tamil film titled Naan Rudhran back in 2016. The company claims the project was formally launched and pre-production work began, but the film was never completed as promised.

Thenandal Films alleges that, despite initial commitments, Dhanush failed to deliver a complete script and diverted his available dates to other film commitments, causing the project to stall midway and incurring financial losses for the banner. The production house says it invested around Rs 20 crore in advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments to actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah, who were expected to feature in the film.

In the legal notice, Thenandal Films has given Dhanush one week to confirm whether he will honour his earlier promise to allocate dates to complete the project by the end of 2025. Should he fail to do so, the company has demanded repayment of the advance along with an additional Rs 1 crore as damages, and warned of further legal action if the matter remains unresolved.

So far, Dhanush has not publicly responded to the notice. The development comes as the actor continues his robust film slate — he was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein and is currently working on projects including *Kara* and another untitled venture popularly referred to as D55.