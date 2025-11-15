Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ trailer promises a dark, intense love story

The much-awaited trailer of Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was unveiled last evening, offering a gripping glimpse into a love story steeped in passion, turmoil, and revenge. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film brings back the emotionally charged atmosphere reminiscent of Raanjhanaa, but with a refreshing twist.

The trailer introduces Dhanush as an angry, conflicted young man who falls deeply in love with Kriti Sanon. What begins as a youthful college romance soon evolves into an intense bond, as the couple is seen enjoying carefree moments on campus and across city streets. However, their fairytale takes a sharp turn when Kriti’s character decides to walk away and marry someone else, plunging Dhanush’s character into emotional chaos.





One of the standout elements of the trailer is its reversal of typical Bollywood tropes. Instead of the hero spiralling post-breakup, it is the heroine who is shown battling heartbreak through smoking and drinking, while Dhanush’s character rises to become an Air Force pilot. This contrast adds a new layer of depth to the narrative.

Backed by producers Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film features music by AR Rahman, raising expectations for a memorable soundtrack. Tushar Kanti Ray handles cinematography, and Hemal Kothari serves as editor.

Tere Ishq Mein is set for a grand theatrical release on November 28, 2025, and the trailer has already sparked strong anticipation for this emotionally charged romantic drama.