Dheekshith Shetty: ‘The Girlfriend’ is the best film of my career

National crush Rashmika Mandanna and talented actor Dheekshith Shetty are uniting for the emotional love story ‘The Girlfriend’, directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi under Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with presentation by Allu Aravind. The film releases in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, followed by Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions on November 14.

In an exclusive conversation, Dheekshith opened up about his journey, chemistry with Rashmika, and why ‘The Girlfriend’ holds a special place in his heart.

“After ‘Dasara’, this was the next major opportunity that came my way,” Dheekshith began. “Director Rahul Ravindran approached me for ‘The Girlfriend’. He told me Rashmika was playing the female lead and wanted me as the boyfriend. He had watched my Dasara interviews and felt I would fit perfectly. Once I read the script, I knew exactly why. Stories like ‘The Girlfriend’ are rare—that’s why I had to do it.”

Talking about his director’s clarity, Dheekshith said, “Rahul had a very clear vision of how the character of Vikram should be—his behaviour, body language, even his tone. Because of that, it was easier to perform. Vikram has many layers. Some may think he’s a toxic boyfriend after watching the trailer, but Rahul made sure he didn’t come across as negative. Coming from a stage and film school background, I prepared deeply. For me, a film must connect personally through its story — that’s what matters most.”

Reflecting on the film’s message, he added, “Usually, love stories are told in a certain way, but ‘The Girlfriend’ explores romance from a fresh perspective. It’s not just entertainment — it lingers long after you leave the theater. Larger-than-life films are fun, but this one feels real. Rashmika even said that if she had watched a film like this years ago, her outlook on life would have changed. I believe audiences between 18 and 25 will find something meaningful in it.”

Praising his co-star, Dheekshith shared, “After watching Rashmika’s performance, I genuinely felt no one else could have done justice to Bhuma’s character. Even when ‘Animal’ became a blockbuster during our shoot, she stayed grounded and approachable. You won’t see Rashmika — you’ll see Bhuma.”

On the film’s appeal, he said, “This isn’t just for youth — families will relate too. It explores emotions and forms of toxicity we don’t usually talk about. Rahul Ravindran is a kind director who brings out the best in everyone.”

Smiling, Dheekshith recalled, “Allu Aravind Garu once saw the rushes, called me in, and I was nervous. But he appreciated my performance and even gave me an advance for my next film. That gave me so much confidence.”

About his upcoming projects, he revealed, “My Kannada film ‘Bank of Bhagyalakshmi’ releases in Telugu on November 21. I also have ‘Shabana’, ‘KJQ’, and a Malayalam film ‘Angel No.1’ coming soon.”

He concluded, “Honestly, ‘The Girlfriend’ is the best film I’ve done so far. It’s not just a love story — it’s an emotional journey that feels real, raw, and deeply relatable.”