Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Monday Test crosses past the Rs 500 Crore Mark In India

After the long festive weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintained its hold at the box office.

It was the movie’s first month, and the Dhurandhar 2 earnings in India are Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows. The movie is comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore marks in India. After five days, the domestic collection begins at Rs 519.12 crore. On the other hand, the worldwide gross has moved to Rs 829.76 crore.

Ranveer Singh film collection in different languages -

Hindi version contributed - Rs 60 crore

Telugu version contributed - Rs 3.50 crore

Kannada version contributed - 0.15 crore

Malayalam version contributed - Rs 0.15 crore

Tamil version contributed - Rs 1.20 crore respectively

Making the blockbuster weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has started its box office drive with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and earned Rs 114.85 crore in India.

As far as overseas collection is concerned, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break-up of the overseas collection. The movie is banned in the Gulf countries. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been creating waves at the box office overseas. There are about 3,000 screens allocated abroad. This number is one of the highest counts for a Hindi film overseas.

The media wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, earlier released in December 2025 and has emerged as the year's top grossing film and the top earner in one language.