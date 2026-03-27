Dhurandhar 2 continues dream run, beats major blockbusters with massive week 1 collection

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s action spectacle Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its extraordinary box office dominance, delivering a powerful performance even on its eighth day in cinemas. The film has sustained remarkable momentum after a record-breaking opening week, reinforcing its position as one of the biggest cinematic successes of recent times.

On Day 8, the film added roughly Rs 49–50 crore to its domestic total, pushing its overall India net collection close to Rs 675 crore. This consistent performance comes after an already explosive first week, where the film comfortably crossed the ₹600 crore mark, a milestone achieved by only a handful of Hindi films.

Globally, the film has gone beyond the Rs 1,000 crore mark within just over a week of release, underlining its massive appeal across markets. The worldwide gross has crossed approximately Rs 1,060 crore, making it one of the fastest Indian films to enter the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club.

What makes this run even more significant is the film’s ability to outperform several recent blockbusters. It has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of major hits like Jawan and continues to challenge the records set by other high-grossing films.

Despite a slight mid-week dip, the film regained momentum thanks to strong audience interest and festive boosts such as Ram Navami. Occupancy levels improved steadily through the day, reflecting sustained demand even after its initial surge.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage thriller has benefited from strong word of mouth, high repeat value, and widespread appeal across languages. Its large-scale storytelling and gripping narrative have helped it maintain a steady flow of audiences, even on weekdays.

With the second weekend approaching, trade analysts expect the film to continue its dream run and potentially challenge even bigger records in the coming days. If the current trend holds, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.