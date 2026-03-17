Dhurandhar 2 fans make memes before the movie has even been released.

Dhurandhar 2 has started getting memes for itself by fans even before it has been released. Reports say that the film might be about 3 hours and 55 minutes long. Due to this, people have started making memes about the total time the movie is going to be taking on social media.

Many people are saying that the movie is going to feel like going on a long trip. In some videos by fans, people are seen preparing snacks, taking blankets and pillows etc before going to the theater. This has became a very popular meme on social media for Dhurandhar 2.

The fans of this movie are extremely hilarious. They have the perfect humor to fit the movie which is coming soon. Not only people are laughing at the memes but also extremely excited to watch it. Platforms like Instagram and Youtube are filled with reels and posts. People are pretending that they are getting for a long night trip instead of a movie.

The film is getting a lot of support by fans through memes, articles etc.

To sum it all up, the long runtime has been made as a meme now and fans are joking about it. The memes have increased the excitement about the film even more and fans are now curious to see what the movie will be like.