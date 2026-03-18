Dhurandhar 2 gets edited by CBFC to meet the guidelines for safety

Everyone has became a bit shocked at the sudden news of some censorship done in the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2. The film has been edited a bit before it gets released. The CBFC, also called The Central Board Of Flim Certification asked the directors to cut of some too graphic and violent scenes. This shows how strict the censorship has became in India.

According to the edit reports by CBFC, the new version is going to be about 6 minutes shorter than what was planned originally. There was a scene in the movie where someone was beheaded. That scene has been removed for being too violent. Some violent scenes like attacking with weapons have also been shortened a bit. These changes happened so that the movie could be in the rules of the CBFC guidelines.

Even though there has been some cuts in the movie, the film has still received 'A' as it's certification. Some fans are upset because of this as they wanted to experience the violent acts of the movie which makes it way more interesting. Some fans understood why those changes were made and were okay with it. People have started to wonder if those deleted cuts were needed for the plot of the film or not.

To shorten this all up, Dhurandhar 2 will be a bit different from what we all were going to get due to the sudden changes and cuts of violent acts made in it. Many people are sad about this but it is necessary as the movie needs to meet the CBFC guidelines.