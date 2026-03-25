Dhurandhar 2 has finally crossed 900 Crore Rupees!

Aditya Dhar’s new film is doing amazing at the box office. The Dhurandhar The Revenge box office numbers have been huge, as the movie crossed ₹900 crore worldwide in just six days.

The Aditya Dhar film collection 900 crore milestone was reached very quickly, showing how popular the film is. The Dhurandhar global earnings are around ₹900+ crore, with strong collections from both India and other countries.

The movie has become one of the biggest Bollywood box office records 2026. From the first day, it received a great response from the audience, making it a clear Dhurandhar movie success.

In India, the film earned a large amount in just a few days, while overseas collections also added to the total Indian film worldwide collection. The opening day itself saw very high earnings, which helped the movie get a strong start.

Looking at the Dhurandhar day wise collection, the film earned the most during the first weekend. After that, the collections dropped slightly, which is normal, but the movie still continued to earn good numbers during the weekdays.

Now, it is counted among the top blockbuster movies India 2026. It has also become one of the most talked-about Bollywood hit films 2026 because of its fast success.

Talking about Dhurandhar reviews and performance, many viewers liked the action, story, and direction. Some critics had mixed opinions, but overall, the response has been positive.

In the end, the film’s success shows that big action movies are still very popular with audiences in India and around the world.