‘Dhurandhar 2’ premieres hit roadblock, fans upset over last-minute cancellations

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 has landed in trouble ahead of its release, with premiere shows facing unexpected cancellations and drawing criticism from fans.

The makers had initially announced special premiere screenings, creating strong buzz among audiences. However, the plan appears to have faltered at the last minute. After the cancellation of Telugu premieres across the Telugu states, the situation worsened as Hindi premiere shows in Hyderabad were also called off, leaving ticket holders disappointed.

Several moviegoers reported receiving cancellation messages shortly before the scheduled screenings. The abrupt developments have triggered frustration among fans, many of whom took to social media to express their anger over what they described as poor planning and mismanagement by the film’s team.

The confusion surrounding the premieres has raised questions about the film’s release strategy and preparedness. With expectations running high for Dhurandhar 2, the sudden cancellations have dampened the initial excitement and created uncertainty around its rollout. Industry observers note that such last-minute disruptions can impact audience sentiment, especially for a highly awaited project.

Fans are now awaiting clarity from the makers regarding the situation and the next course of action, as the film gears up for its official release.