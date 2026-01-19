Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser to Premiere Alongside Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’? Fans Are Thrilled for Ranveer Singh’s Latest!

The film has surpassed the records for box office revenue of major hits such as the 'Pushpa 2' of Allu Arjun", 'Jawan' and "Stree 2" becoming an event that went beyond the sales of tickets. Each character captured the observers' imagination, sparking conversations on social media, and making the film a global miracle.

Fans are presently looking forward to the release of the effect' Dhurandhar 2' and are unfit to contain their enthusiasm. According to reports, the Dhurandhar 2 teaser caravan for the effect is set to release along with the film' Border 2' which is the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty movie that will release on January 23rd.

According to reports this teaser launch is designed to bring attention to the date of release for the sequel. An Bollywood Hungama insider explained, "The intention is to remind the date of the release into the minds of film-goers. Dhurandhar 2 is set to have an Eid 2026 release date, and the teaser is expected to bring new images to emphasize the date. ."

A source in the industry said that pairing the teaser trailer with Sunny Deol Border 2 is a carefully planned move because both films have an audience that is similar to. The plan is expected to draw people back to theaters to ensure that the anticipation for "Dhurandhar 2'" is heightened before the movie's release.