Dhurandhar Re-release Before Sequel

As you may know, Dhurandhar 2 is soon going to be released in theaters. But there has been a sudden news that Dhurandhar 1 will be re-released in cinemas because of how hit it has went. The re-release will be happening before the second part comes in theaters.

The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar and has became extremely popular. Due to this reason, the makers have decided to bring it back in the cinemas. This will give all fans a chance to enjoy the movie once again in premium quality.

Front what reports say, the film will be shown in about 500 screens all across the world. 250 screens will be used in India and the rest will be all around the world in other countries.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge comes out on 19th March, 2026. This has already made all fans excited. Many fans are waiting for the re-release and sequel to watch.

To sum it all up, the re-release has hyped up fans all across the world even more after the news on Dhurandhar 2 coming out in theaters during the next week. Fans are waiting for both the films to come out soon.