Dhurandhar: The Revenge storms global box office, crosses Rs 1,350 crore in just 11 days

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s latest action spectacle Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its extraordinary theatrical run, rewriting box office history within less than a fortnight of release. The film emerged as one of the fastest Indian blockbusters to breach the Rs 1,350 crore mark globally, signalling an unprecedented wave of audience support across markets.

The espionage thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, witnessed sustained momentum even into its second weekend, defying the usual slowdown pattern seen after opening week collections. Trade figures indicated that the film collected around Rs 68 crore on its 11th day alone, pushing its India net earnings to approximately Rs 846 crore. The worldwide gross stood at nearly Rs 1,360 crore, with overseas markets contributing significantly to its surge.

Industry analysts noted that the film’s performance had already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, within days, marking a rare feat in Bollywood sequels. Strong occupancy levels and consistent footfall suggested that the film maintained audience interest beyond the initial hype phase.

The film’s domestic performance remained equally impressive, with Hindi circuits leading the charge, while dubbed versions in regional languages added to the overall tally. Internationally, North America and other key overseas territories played a crucial role in accelerating the film’s global numbers.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, the film benefited from star power as well as a high-octane narrative that appealed to mass audiences. Positive word-of-mouth and repeat viewership further strengthened its box office trajectory.

Trade experts believe that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now on course to enter the league of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Its consistent growth, especially during weekdays, highlights a rare blend of commercial appeal and sustained audience engagement.

With its record-breaking run still ongoing, the film is expected to set new benchmarks in the coming days, potentially reshaping the scale of box office success in Indian cinema.