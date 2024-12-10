Did Mohan Babu Expel Manchu Manoj and His Wife From His House? Manoj Responds

Hyderabad: A significant turning point has occurred in the ongoing disputes within the Manchu family. The quarrels, which seem to have originated from a particular house, have now reached a new level, with Mohan Babu reportedly sending Manoj and his wife away.

There is growing speculation that Manoj and Mounika were expelled from Mohan Babu's home. The couple is now planning to visit the Pahadisharif police station.

In this context, Manchu Manoj has made some important remarks. He clarified to the media that his fight was not about money or property, but about his self-respect.

He expressed his anger, stating that it was wrong to act in such a manner while his children were at home. Manoj also criticised the police for their one-sided actions.

He emphasised that he was fighting for justice, as his wife and children were left unprotected, and vowed to meet with everyone to ensure fairness.