Diljit Dosanjh & Amar Singh Chamkila Earn Twin International Emmy Nods; Imtiaz Ali Pours Praise

The Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has made waves internationally, earning two nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie / Mini-Series category, while its lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, has secured a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Diljit’s Reaction: Gratitude & Humility

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share his gratitude, attributing the recognition primarily to director Imtiaz Ali. He posted, “It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir”, tagging Netflix India as well.

Imtiaz Ali Speaks: “I Congratulate Diljit Twice Over”

Speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz Ali expressed deep pride over Chamkila’s dual nominations. He remarked, "I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chamkila, and also the people of Punjab, who contributed to this film. It is very much a film of that land. I congratulate Diljit Dosanjh twice over."

He stated that the story of Chamkila and Amarjot is also the story of Punjab itself, and credited Diljit for being fully immersed in the role on set.

Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila co-star, joined in the celebration by praising both him and director Imtiaz Ali. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she re-shared a post about the nominations and wrote, "Proud of my team Chamkila", tagging Diljit and Imtiaz to extend her support.

A Historic Moment for Indian Content

This marks a significant international achievement for Amar Singh Chamkila and Indian storytelling. The film stands as the sole Indian entry in this year’s Emmy nominations, reinforcing the global relevance and evolving reach of Indian cinema.

The winners will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala on November 24, 2025, in New York City.