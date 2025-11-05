Dinesh Lal Yadav urges fans to back Neelam Giri in ‘Bigg Boss 19’, NDA in Bihar polls

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known by his stage name Nirahua, has asked fans for support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Bihar elections. He also urged fans to vote for singer-actress Neelam Giri on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Dinesh Lal Yadav took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting in a chopper and urging fans for votes in a video message.

In the clip, he said: “Namaste, Pranam. There is an election in Bihar. Please vote for the NDA. Vote for the NDA candidates. And vote for Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss.”

He added: “She has also been nominated there. You can give her 99 votes. Go to Hotstar and vote for Neelam Giri. Give her 99 votes. Thank you very much.”

The upcoming election in Bihar is for the 18th Legislative Assembly, and will be fought on 243 seats. The elections will be conducted in two phases: 6 November 2025 and 11 November 2025.

The 1st phase covers 121 constituencies with the 2nd phase covering 122 constituencies. The election results for the Bihar assembly are scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2025, on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Neelam is nominated alongside names such as Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

Neelam made her on-screen debut with Babul in 2021 directed by Awdhesh Mishra. Her notable works are Babul, Ijjat Ghar, Tun Tun and Kalakand.