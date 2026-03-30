Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim host singer Shahzad Ali at Mumbai home

Mumbai: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently hosted singer Shahzad Ali, known for the soulful track “Karvaan” from the film Dhurandhar, at their Mumbai residence, turning the evening into a warm and memorable gathering.

Sharing moments from the get-together on social media, Shoaib expressed his gratitude towards Shahzad Ali for visiting their home. He described the meeting as more than just a casual interaction, calling the singer a humble and warm personality. The actor also thanked him for giving them the opportunity to host him, wishing him continued success.

The video shared online captured cheerful moments of the evening, with the trio and their family members engaging in candid conversations. The gathering was filled with laughter, food, and light-hearted interactions. Dipika was also seen spending playful moments with her young son and another baby, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

A highlight of the evening was Shahzad Ali’s live rendition of his popular song “Karvaan”, which added a soulful musical charm to the intimate setting. The track, appreciated for its emotional depth, has resonated with audiences since its release.

Originally penned by legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi, “Karvaan” has been featured prominently in Dhurandhar, where it plays a significant role in enhancing key moments of the film.

The film Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, 2025, emerged as a box office success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, has also been performing strongly in theatres.

The franchise features a notable ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Manav Goyal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt. The first instalment of the film series also featured Akshaye Khanna in a prominent role.