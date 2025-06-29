Live
- Date locked for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ trailer launch
- Train services partially restored in parts of NE after week-long disruption
- Director Gopinath Reddy unveils FL poster of ‘Love Jathara’
- ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ garners OTT success after positive theatrical run
- Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ opens to glowing reviews, team celebrates massive success
- BRS leaders booked for attack on Telugu news channel office
- Bangladesh: Four injured in explosion while cleaning water tank
- Chandrababu lauds young writer Surada Prasad for winning Central Literary Youth Award
- Thailand: Protesters call for PM's resignation as demonstrations erupt after leaked phone call
- TN BJP to protest on July 1 demanding action against DMK MP Raja's 'uncivil' remarks
Director Gopinath Reddy unveils FL poster of ‘Love Jathara’
Director Gopinath Reddy, known for his feel-good romantic drama Sammathame, is back with his next directorial venture titled Love Jathara.
Director Gopinath Reddy, known for his feel-good romantic drama Sammathame, is back with his next directorial venture titled Love Jathara. The film, produced under the UG Creations banner by Kankanala Praveena, features Ankith Koyya and Manasa Choudhary as the lead pair.
The title announcement and first look poster of Love Jathara were officially released today, generating buzz among fans and film circles. The vibrant first look hints at a lively romantic roller-coaster, in line with the film's title, promising a youthful entertainer filled with emotions, energy, and charm.
The film’s music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, known for his melodic hits, and the cinematography is handled by Sujatha Siddharth, ensuring a visually rich romantic backdrop.
The makers described Love Jathara as a film that will blend modern romance with relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling, continuing Gopinath Reddy’s signature style. More updates, including teaser and release date, are expected to be revealed soon.
With a promising cast, soulful music, and a director known for handling emotions with a fresh perspective, Love Jathara is shaping up to be a must-watch for romance lovers.