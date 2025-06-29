  • Menu
Director Gopinath Reddy unveils FL poster of ‘Love Jathara’

Director Gopinath Reddy, known for his feel-good romantic drama Sammathame, is back with his next directorial venture titled Love Jathara.

Director Gopinath Reddy, known for his feel-good romantic drama Sammathame, is back with his next directorial venture titled Love Jathara. The film, produced under the UG Creations banner by Kankanala Praveena, features Ankith Koyya and Manasa Choudhary as the lead pair.

The title announcement and first look poster of Love Jathara were officially released today, generating buzz among fans and film circles. The vibrant first look hints at a lively romantic roller-coaster, in line with the film's title, promising a youthful entertainer filled with emotions, energy, and charm.

The film’s music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, known for his melodic hits, and the cinematography is handled by Sujatha Siddharth, ensuring a visually rich romantic backdrop.

The makers described Love Jathara as a film that will blend modern romance with relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling, continuing Gopinath Reddy’s signature style. More updates, including teaser and release date, are expected to be revealed soon.

With a promising cast, soulful music, and a director known for handling emotions with a fresh perspective, Love Jathara is shaping up to be a must-watch for romance lovers.

